Effective Monday, the Hancock County Recorder’s Office, the county treasurer’s office and the county auditor’s office, all in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St., will be closed to the public, but will still be working and available by phone or email.

The recorder’s office will continue to process documents, according to a news release from county Recorder Tracy L. Coldren.

Many public records can be searched online on the websites: https://countyfusion1.kofiletech.us or

https://countyfusion2.kofiletech.us/countyweb/login.do?countyname=HancockOH

Items can be filed with the recorder’s office by mail; eRecording effective Monday; or via drop box inside the west entrance to the courthouse.

Requirements for mail and/or drop box placements:

All documents must be in an envelope addressed to the Hancock County Recorder’s Office.

The recorder’s office will accommodate the filings between the auditor’s and treasurer’s offices

Include a telephone number for contact, if necessary.

All paperwork must be complete for all offices.

No payments by cash.

A self-addressed, stamped envelope must accompany all filings for return.

No receipts will be available at drop-off. They will be returned with the document(s) after processing.

Document filing status will be available on the auditor’s website

Title searches can be done by appointments, scheduled for one hour daily on a first-come, first-serve basis. Two searches per hour will be allowed in the room. Contact the office for available times, 419-424-7091, or at TLColdren@co.hancock.oh.us

The office will not accept any documents over the counter by anyone using the public search room to maintain the social distancing recommendation by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If older copies, not available on the website, are needed, staff will fax or email those copies. Call the office with any questions.

Likewise, county Treasurer J. Steve Welton has closed his office for all nonessential business. If a meeting is necessary, call the office, 419-424-7213 or email to treasurer@co.hancock.oh.us. If the issue can’t be handled, an appointment will be scheduled.

Checks may be mailed to Hancock County Treasurer or credit card payments may be done online at www.officialpayments.com or via phone at 1-800-272-9829. The drop box should only be used for check payments. Call 419-424-7213 for any changes to this payment method.

For the auditor’s office, the public may schedule appointments for essential business via phone at 419-424-7015, but Auditor Charity Rauschenberg encourages access be postponed, if possible. Many activities can be done via phone, email, fax or mail. The fax number for fiscal information is 419-424-7435, and for real estate information call 419-424-7825. Use of the U.S. mail or the drop box is encouraged for all documents related to real estate transfers. No cash should be sent or left in the drop box. Documents should be in a sealed envelope with the office name for distribution of the item.

The auditor’s office is also accepting board of revision real estate complaints with a postal meter date through March 31. The office will accept emails with attachments for this process, too, and all documents must be signed.