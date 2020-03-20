Hoening News Update

Hancock County Clerk of Courts vehicle title office, 8210 Hancock County 140 Suite E, will be closed to the public/in-person business effective immediately, county Clerk of Courts Cathy Prosser Wilcox said in a news release. The public should send title transactions by mail.
Auto dealer transactions will not be impacted, but runners will be required to use the drive-up window.
For more information, call the title office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 419-424-7040.
To ensure an accurate transaction by mail, call the title office or visit https://www.co.hancock.oh.us/government-services/clerk-of-courts where you can view the Titling-By-Mail checklist under Frequently Asked Questions.

