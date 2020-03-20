The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. As of March 19, the Red Cross has had more than 5,000 drives cancelled and more than 170,000 fewer blood donations.
Due to this shortage a community blood drive, hosted by Blanchard Valley Health System, will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at the Old Mill Stream Centre, located at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E. Sandusky St.
To schedule an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org, use sponsor code BVH; or via phone call Beverly, 419-423-5337.
Community blood drive to assist American Red Cross
