Ashlie A. Velasquez, 29, of 2121 Juno Drive, Findlay, has been sentenced to a prison term of from 11 years, nine months, to 17 years, three months, in the July 2019 shooting death of her boyfriend, Boe N. Bushong, 22.

Velasquez pled guilty in recent days in Hancock County Common Pleas Court to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. The voluntary manslaughter count is a first-degree felony, while tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony.

She was sentenced Monday by Judge Reginald Routson.

Bushong died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Velasquez’s indictment states that she used deadly force against Bushong “while under the influence of sudden passion or in a sudden fit of rage, either of which was brought on by serious provocation occasioned by (Bushong).”