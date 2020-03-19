EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass announced this afternoon that winter sports tournaments and the spring sports seasons will remain postponed, although canceling them “is on the table.”

“While the window of opportunity for our winter tournaments is closing rapidly, we still remain that they are on an indefinite postponement,” Snodgrass said in a press conference at the OHSAA office in Columbus. “We do that for a simple reason. While again the window is closing, we also realize that there are so many other factors that people do not realize. Site availability, coaches availability, keeping in mind that our officials, there are people that are in the risk category that we cannot and will not subject to being faced with being infected by this virus.

“So there are many factors with this. Much of this hinges on future decisions by (Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine) on whether we close schools for a longer period of time. Extending our tournaments into the summer months, extending them even into May, is very problematic on a lot of different fronts.”

State tournaments in girls basketball, wrestling and hockey, as well as regional boys basketball tournaments, were postponed on March 12 due to coronavirus concerns. Later that day, DeWine asked all of Ohio’s kindergarten through 12th-grade schools to be closed through April 3 due to the virus threat.

“There are a lot of factors that enter in to when, how and why we may end up having to cancel our winter tournaments,” Snodgrass said. “I was asked last Thursday if canceling was on the table; canceling is on the table. Everything is on the table. I would be remiss if I did not say that.”

The OHSAA on Friday put a tentative plan together for the spring sports season. Practices would take place April 6-10, with scrimmages/regular season contests beginning April 11. Tournaments for spring sports would remain on dates as currently scheduled.

However, that could change as well.

“What will change that overnight will be any decision by the governor to extend the closure of schools. Again, it doesn’t mean at this point with spring sports that we are canceling, but is canceling on the table? It absolutely has to be on the table,” Snodgrass said.

Snodgrass said that a final decision regarding the winter sports tournaments could come within the next 24-48 hours.