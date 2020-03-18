Michael Hennigan, formerly chief executive officer of the Marathon Petroleum Corp. subsidiary MPLX, has been namedchief executive officer of Marathon Petroleum Corp., effective immediately, the company reported.

Hennigan succeeds Gary Heminger, who has lead Marathon Petroleum since 2001.

Hennigan, who joined the company in 2017 to lead Marathon’s logistics, storage and natural gas processing subsidiary, will join Marathon Petroleum’s board of directors following the company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders on April 29.

“The Board’s unanimous decision to appoint Mike as our new CEO marks the conclusion of a broad and rigorous search that considered many external and several internal candidates, all seasoned executives from the petroleum refining and adjacent sectors,” said Edward G. Galante, chair of the special committee of the board that led the CEO search process.

Lead Independent Director James E. Rohr added, “Mike is a well-respected industry veteran with 28 years of refining experience and ten years of midstream experience, including several at the chief executive level.”

“Since joining us in 2017, Mike has demonstrated a keen understanding of our business,” Rohr said. “Mike has a clearvisionfor the company’s future and is the right leader with the necessary experience and skills to guide us through a period of change.”

Prior to joining MPLX in 2017, Hennigan, 60, was president, crude, NGL and refined products of the general partner of Energy Transfer Partners. Prior to that, he served as president and chief executive officer of Sunoco Logistics Partners. He was responsible for all operations and business activities, including setting the direction, strategy and vision for the company. Hennigan began his career with Sunoco and served in various engineering and operations roles in Northeast refineries. Thereafter, he assumed positions of increasing responsibility in corporate business planning, financial analysis, marketing, supply and trading and business development. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Drexel University.