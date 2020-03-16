Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. and United Steelworkers Local 207L, in Findlay, have reached tentative agreement on a new four-year labor contract, the company reported today.
Details of the agreement are being withheld pending presentation to union members. A ratification vote is expected to take place at the end of this week.
