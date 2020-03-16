Catholic Bishops of Ohio announced Monday to suspend temporarily all publicly celebrated Masses/liturgies, at least through the celebrations of Holy Week and Easter in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The bishops of Ohio dispense the Catholic faithful who reside in their respective dioceses and all other Catholics currently in Ohio from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass through Easter Sunday.
“This decision is not taken lightly and, as your bishops, causes us great sadness,” a joint news release from Ohio’s bishops states. “However, after consultation with the governor and health officials we are convinced that this is the most prudent and necessary action.”
Catholic bishops suspend Masses
