Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an order closing all bars and restaurants in Ohio beginning at 9 p.m. today.

The order was announced this afternoon via Twitter.

According to DeWine, establishments can stay open for carryout and delivery.

“What we can’t have is people congregating and seated,” DeWine tweeted.

“I’m aware that this will impact many, many good workers. I can’t tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal for everyone to get through this.”

If we do not act and get some distance between people, our healthcare system in Ohio will not hold up. The loss won’t only be those impacted by COVID-19, but the danger is also to everyone else who needs hospital care for other issues.”