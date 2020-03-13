Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is in talks for a new contract with unionized workers.
A contract expired at midnight Feb. 27, and the company has extended that contract to Tuesday while talks continue, said Brian Brubaker, president of Local 207L of United Steelworkers.
Workers have voted down one proposal by the company. But talks are ongoing.
“We continue to meet off and on with the company,” Brubaker said today.
