Findlay City Planning Commission today approved plans for a 3,717-square-foot addition to the Mazza Museum at The University of Findlay.
Construction is scheduled to start in May and be completed by year-end 2020, said Ben Sapp, director of the Mazza Museum. Public tours will likely start in February 2021, he said. The addition will be at the southeast corner of the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion, which contains the Mazza Museum.
The Joseph and Judith Conda STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics/medicine) Education Center will display art, host robotic and engineering competitions and offer professional development. It will provide resources for kindergarten through high school and college students and adults.
The price tag for the project has not been disclosed. But it will be partially funded with a $350,000 state grant. The university won the grant in cooperation with Findlay City Schools.
