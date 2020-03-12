The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that all remaining state winter tournaments have been postponed until further notice during a press conference this morning.

This includes the state boys and girls basketball, wrestling and ice hockey tournaments.

In boys basketball, Upper Sandusky was set to face Lima Shawnee in the Division II regional semifinal tonight, at Bowling Green State University. Columbus Grove was facing a matchup with Parkway in the Division IV regional final Friday, and Ottawa-Glandorf was set to face Evergreen in the Division III state semifinal on Saturday.

A number of local wrestlers were also set to compete in this week’s state finals.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that the OHSAA events would take place, but without spectators beyond family and coaches.