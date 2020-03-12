Longtime farmer Merritt vonStein and auctioneer and real estate agent Wayne Farthing were inducted Thursday into the Hancock County Agriculture Hall of Fame.
During ceremonies held in the Old Mill Stream Centre at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, longtime farmer Keith Willford and longtime agriculture activist Brad Beach were inducted posthumously.
The hall of fame recognizes Hancock County community members who have made outstanding contributions to agriculture.
