A final ruling on the death of Alex A. Stewart, 28, of 112 Hurd Ave., will be made after completion of a toxicology report, according to a news release from Findlay Police Lt. Ryan Doe.

In an update released Thursday, the news release stated an autopsy has been completed and the death will not be ruled a homicide.

Stewart’s body was found in the Blanchard River about 6:15 p.m. Sunday west of the Norfolk and Southern Railroad bridge. The body was recovered by the Findlay Fire Department and turned over to Hanco Emergency Medical Service for transport to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was done Tuesday.