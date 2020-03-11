Emily Q. Pursell, 21, of Tiffin, was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident early Wednesday in Seneca Township, southwest of Tiffin, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol.
Norwalk post personnel responded to the accident about 4:10 a.m. on Seneca Township 90 near Seneca Township 99. Pursell was driving a 2011 Honda CR-V east on Township 90 when the vehicle went off the left (north) side, struck a sign and a culvert and overturned. Purcell sustained “incapacitating injuries,” according to the patrol report, and was initially taken to Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital. She was later transferred to Mercy Health Toledo St. Vincent Medical Center.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the accident. It was unknown if Pursell used a seat belt.
The accident remains under investigation.
Tiffin woman seriously injured in one-vehicle accident
Emily Q. Pursell, 21, of Tiffin, was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident early Wednesday in Seneca Township, southwest of Tiffin, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol.