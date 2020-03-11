Due to coronavirus concerns and the advice of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Northern University has begun the transition to virtual instruction, the university announced this afternoon.

Many faculty have already been working in preparation for this, and the campus will complete the transition by Monday, March 16. To facilitate this and allow faculty time to prepare their course materials, all academic classes are canceled on Friday.

The university has canceled all large indoor public events until April 17, and asks all university groups to suspect meetings involving 20 or more participants.

All university-related student travel, including team competitions and travel to conferences, is suspended until April 17. Outdoor sporting competitions will continue at this time.

More information can be found here: https://www.onu.edu/covid-19