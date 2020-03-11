Traditional, face-to-face classes will be in session Thursday at Bluffton University to help students and faculty transition to remote learning, according to a release sent to students and media today.

Students are urged to make choices that are best for their own personal health, meaning it is not required that they attend classes Thursday.

All classes are canceled Friday to allow faculty to prepare for remote learning and teaching. All large indoor gatherings canceled as of today, the release states.

All academic coursework will take place in an online format and/or remote options (such as Moddle, Zoom) beginning Monday, March 16, and continuing through April 13.

Additional guidelines can be found in the release here: https://www.bluffton.edu/alert/