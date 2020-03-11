50 North’s Board of Trustees, working directly with Hancock Public Health and following recommendations from Gov. Mike DeWine regarding the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), has decided to close 50 North beginning Thursday. This closure will continue until at least March 29.

Mobile Meals will be delivered Thursday, and members utilizing the service will be contacted by the director for future deliveries, the agency stated in a press release.

All other programs and services will be canceled.

“Even though there are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Hancock County, 50 North is being proactive in our effort to prevent illness. 50 North serves the at-risk population as defined by Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the release states.

Individuals who are at higher risk of getting sick from this virus are older adults, and people with chronic medical conditions including heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

On Wednesday, DeWine stated: “After consulting with experts, we know that the decisions we make in the next few days and weeks will determine how many lives are lost in Ohio and how long this pandemic will last. Therefore, I’m recommending that Ohio limits a variety of large gatherings in order to protect public health.”

“I know this is a difficult decision and prevention is not an easy subject, because we are conditioned to ONLY react to illnesses and NOT to pro-act,” said Karim Baroudi, health commissioner with Hancock Public Health.

50 North continues to work with Hancock Public Health and following the guidelines of CDC and local, state and federal authorities.