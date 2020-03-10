The OHSAA announced Tuesday afternoon that attendance for high school regional and state tournament games will likely be limited to no more than immediate family of participating student athletes as Ohio seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended Tuesday afternoon that all indoor sporting events in Ohio, including high school, collegiate and professional sports, shall continue without most in attendance, with athletes, parents and others essential to the game being the only spectators.

“This will be a very difficult time for our schools and fans, but we cannot ignore the directive of the governor,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “We are pleased that our tournaments can continue, and we will soon determine who can attend. However, we can already say that it will most likely be no more than the immediate family of the student-athletes participating in the event.”

Snodgrass said in a press conference that the limited attendance will most likely be through next weekend’s boys state basketball tournament. He also said a number of parents/immediate family that could attend games would be four per player, although that number is not finalized.

Boys basketball regional tournament games scheduled for tonight, including Columbus Grove’s Division IV regional semifinal against Antwerp at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center, can proceed with fans, according to a release. The OHSAA will announce tomorrow morning how the tournaments will proceed moving forward.

Information regarding the process for tickets already sold and what kind of media coverage will be permitted at the state tournaments will be released as soon as possible, according to the release.

State tournaments taking place in Columbus this week include girls basketball, wrestling and hockey. The OHSAA state girls basketball tournament begins Thursday and concludes Saturday at St. John Arena; the state wrestling tournament starts Friday and concludes Sunday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center and the state hockey tournament begins Saturday and concludes Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

The state boys basketball tournament will be from March 19-21.