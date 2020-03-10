With the news that three Ohioans have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Hancock Public Health is urging people at high risk to avoid crowds, and encouraging everyone to refrain from visiting people in settings such as long-term care centers.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, announced Monday that Ohio has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, all in Cuyahoga County. DeWine also declared a state of emergency in Ohio.

“This is what we have expected, and public health is ramping surveillance while working closely with our local and state partners to mitigate potential spread of the virus to our community,” said Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi in a press release.

“It’s important for people in our county to understand that the general public is still at low risk,” he said. “As we’ve learned more about COVID-19, there are some high-risk populations we need to protect.” The populations with a high risk include: individuals over age 60 and people with chronic health conditions, such as diabetes and heart or lung disease.

Hancock Public Health is encouraging people in this high-risk category to avoid crowds. To help protect the high-risk groups, individuals with low risk “should refrain from visiting them in settings such as long-term healthcare centers,” the press release states.

In addition, continue to observe everyday precautions: Stay home from work or school if you are ill; wash your hands often for 20 seconds; cough or sneeze into your sleeve; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; and stay away from people who are ill.

Hancock Public Health, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have more information online at hancockpublichealth.com; coronavirus.ohio.gov; cdc.gov.

The Ohio Department of Health has also opened a call center for COVID-19 questions that is available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The number for the call center is 833-427-5634.