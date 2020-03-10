Hancock County’s unemployment rate of 3.8 percent was fourth lowest among Ohio’s 88 counties in January, the state reported.
That jobless rate was larger than the 2.9 percent rate in Hancock County in December.
Unemployment rates increased in all 88 counties in Ohio in January, the state Job and Family Services Department reported.
Jobess rates in neighboring counties in January, with December rates in parentheses, were: Allen County, 5.3 percent (3.8 percent); Hardin, 5.3 (4); Henry, 6.5 (4.7); Putnam, 4.3 (3); Seneca, 5.3 (4); Wood, 4.5 (3.3); Wyandot, 4.1 (2.9).
The unemployment rate statewide, which is seasonally adjusted, was 4.1 percent in January, unchanged from December.
Hancock County jobless rate fourth lowest in January
