Gov. Mike DeWine has tweeted that three Ohioans have tested positive for coronavirus.

“It’s important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and therefore, I have declared a state of emergency in #Ohio,” DeWine tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. today.

He added that all three individuals who have tested positive for the virus are from Cuyahoga County.

“The state of emergency that I’ve declared in #Ohio is a legal necessity that allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate in their response. #COVID19″ he added.