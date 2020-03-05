PEMBERVILLE — Two people were killed in an apparent murder/suicide at 310 Perry St., Pemberville, according to a news release from Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s personnel and Pemberville police were called to the address about 9:15 a.m. and found two individuals, both had been shot.

Cierra McCrory was identified as one of the deceased. She lived at the residence. Her age was not included in the news release.

The other’s identity was being withheld until next of kin are notified, according to the news release.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office statement.