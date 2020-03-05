AVF Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), which operates under the brands Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors, announced today it will wind down operations and begin liquidation sales at all of its company-owned stores in Michigan,Illinois,Indiana,Missouriand Ohio.

Levin & Wolf Furniture in OhioandPennsylvaniawill be sold toRobert Levin, pending court approval. Eight Wolf Furniture stores in MarylandandVirginia will also be liquidated.

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” saidDiane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokesperson. “We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community.”

Liquidation sales will begin Fridayat all Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, and Scott Shuptrine Interiors inMichigan,Illinois,Ohio,IndianaandMissouri, and select Wolf stores inMaryland and Virginia, the company said.

Art Van Elslanderopened his first furniture store in metroDetroit in 1959, according to the company.