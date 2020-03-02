For the sixth consecutive year, Findlay-Hancock County ranked first in business growth among 551 small cities nationwide in 2019, according to Site Selection magazine.

The magazine each year ranks business growth among “micropolitans,” cities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000.

“Winning six years in a row demonstrates the strength of our existing office, manufacturing and logistics base.” said Tim Mayle, director of Economic Development. “Each year our top priority is retention and expansion (of business). The majority of our qualifying projects come from companies that continue to hire employees, expand facilities and invest in machinery and equipment.”

“We have seen approximately 1,000 net new jobs each of the past six years,” Mayle said.

Residential development projects do not qualify for the Site Selection Top Micropolitan award, but Findlay’s growth has driven Mayle and other leaders to focus on residential development. Residential growth means more housing options for employees and it accommodates continued economic growth.

“Right now we have 14 residential projects in our pipeline for 2020,” Mayle said.

Efforts also will continue to market Findlay’s central location and strong work environment for automotive manufacturers.

“Companies will be looking to localize the supply chain due to (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) changes as well as utilize our Foreign Trade Zone to meet CAFE (corporate average fuel economy standards),” Mayle said.