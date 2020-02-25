FOSTORIA — The death of a Fostoria man, found in his residence last Friday, has been ruled a homicide, Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno announced Tuesday.

The deceased man was identified as Larry Long, 66, 707 Circle Drive, the police department reported last week.

The homicide ruling was issued following an autopsy conducted by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office on behalf of the Seneca County coroner and an investigation of the scene, Loreno said.

No charges associated with the death have been filed, according to police

An unidentified woman at the scene was taken from the scene for evaluation and is currently being held at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo.

“As with any criminal investigation, it is critical that all of the facts and evidence are collected and processed for a competent product to be presented to the prosecutor, Loreno said.

Police will continue to move forward with the investigation and interview the necessary individuals associated with this case, Loreno reported.

Fostoria police officers initially were called to the Circle Drive residence at 3:02 p.m. Friday on a report of a naked female throwing items out onto the front yard of the residence.

Officers spoke to the woman who was obviously agitated, a police news release stated.

While at the scene, officers discovered a body of a man inside the house.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist Fostoria detectives in the processing of the scene.