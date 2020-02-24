By reducing production costs, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. last quarter more than doubled operating profit from a year earlier to nearly $64 million, Cooper reported today.

Net income, after accounting for nonoperating items, was $51.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share in the October-December quarter. It was a big lift from a year earlier when Cooper had a loss of $419,000, or 1 cent per share.

Sales declined 2.6 percent to $750 million from a year earlier.

Cooper Tire Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes attributed the profit rise to a combination of things.

“Cooper has made a great deal of progress on the strategic initiatives we outlined at our May 2018 Investor Day,” he said. “With a focus on the consumer, we have continued to execute a physical and e-commerce retail expansion effort that now has Cooper products available in the top five tire retailers in the U.S.”

It also has continued to focus on offering more high performance tires which also have a higher profit margin, Hughes said.

Shifting production from its Melksham, England factory to other, lower-cost plants also widened the profit margin. Cooper has acquired full ownership of the Mexico plant in which it formerly was part-owner. Opening a new truck and bus radial tire joint venture plant in Asia has further helped, he said.