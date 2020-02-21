Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has announced a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share on common stock, payable March 27 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3.
That will mark the 192nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Cooper Tire.
