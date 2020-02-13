Fostoria Safety Service Director has declared a snow emerency for the city effective at midnight.
During the emergency all vehicles are to be removed from the odd numbered side of the street if the calendar day is an even numbered day or on the even numbered side of the street if the calendar day is an odd numbered day.
Vehicles not complying may be towed.
The city will remain under a snow emergency until further notice.
See Thursday’s edition of the Review Times for more details on what it means when a snow emergency and snow levels are declared.