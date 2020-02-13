A Fostoria man has been arrested on a breaking and entering charge.

Joshua V Garner, 36, was apprehended following an incident at 217 W. Center St. Fostoria police responded to a report of suspicious noises coming from the West Center Street location.

Upon entry, police observed a safe/lock box with heavy damage. They continued to search the property and heard sounds coming from inside and determined someone was still present.

The suspect ran out of the structure and a foot chase ensude that led to a vehicle chase with the suspect attempting to escape.

The chase ended when the occupant of the vehicle bailed out of their vehicle and continued to flee from officers on foot.

Fostoria officers continued to chase the suspect on foot until he was apprehended in the area of Sandusky Street near Fremont Street.

Garner is being held at Seneca County Jail.

See Friday’s edition for this and more police news.