Blanchard Valley Health System announced today it will be working in conjunction with Pennrose Holdings, LLC to construct EasternWoods Senior, a 50-unit residential development. The future site of the expansion will be located at 0 Birchaven Lane.

EasternWoods Senior will be a 51,000-square-foot building, containing independent living, accessible housing units for seniors age 55 and older. The development will sit adjacent to the existing continuing care retirement community on the campus of Birchaven Village.

“We are elated to be bringing affordable housing to the area for those 55 and over,” said Bridgett Mundy, director of residential care at Birchaven and Independence House, in a press release. “A residential development like this is incredibly needed within the community right now.”

The groundbreaking for EasternWoods Senior is expected to take place this year.