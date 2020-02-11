Church & Dwight Co., Inc., has announced it will invest $38 million at its facility in Old Fort for expansion of consumer products manufacturing and construction of a new warehouse.
Final approval for the project is contingent upon the receipt of state and local incentives. If approved, construction is expected to be completed in 2020, and the company would be hiring up to 60 new employees.
See Wednesday’s paper for details.
Home New Update Ticker Church & Dwight Co., Inc., to invest $38 million in Old Fort...
Advertisement ||
Church & Dwight Co., Inc., to invest $38 million in Old Fort facility; adding up to 60 jobs
Church & Dwight Co., Inc., has announced it will invest $38 million at its facility in Old Fort for expansion of consumer products manufacturing and construction of a new warehouse.