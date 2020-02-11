An Arlington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison this morning after pleading guilty to attacking a mother and daughter with a hatchet last April.

Brandon Pinks, 38, of Arlington, pled guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Hancock County Common Pleas Judge Jonathan Starn sentenced Pinks to consecutive terms on the three counts: 11 years for attempted murder, a first-degree felony; eight years for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and one year for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Pinks and his victims — Arianna Teague, the teenage daughter of Breanna Lemos, whom he was dating — lived at 219 W. Main Cross St., Arlington. The attack occurred at their residence. Both Teague and Lemos were hospitalized after the attack.