A semi overturned on South Countyline Street around noon today, spilling its cargo of lime being transported from Fostoria’s wastewater treatment plant.
Fostoria fire and police are at the scene and CERT has been called to help with traffic. John’s Towing from Tiffin was also called.
According to radio traffic, one injury has been reported.
See Thursday’s edition for more details and photos.
Home New Update Ticker Semi overturns on Countyline Street
Advertisement ||
Semi overturns on Countyline Street
A semi overturned on South Countyline Street around noon today, spilling its cargo of lime being transported from Fostoria’s wastewater treatment plant.