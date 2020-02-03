The Findlay Police Department has announced the hiring of three new police officers.

Justin Jolliff, Kyle Bormuth and Matthew Schroeder were sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn this morning.

Jolliff, 23, graduated from Findlay High School and attended Owens Community College, where he graduated from the Owens Police Academy. He previously was employed as a deputy with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

Bormuth, 24, graduated from Arlington High School. Bormuth is working on a bachelor of criminal justice degree through Tiffin University and is a member of the U.S. Navy Reserves.

Schroeder, 29, graduated from Leipsic High School and went on to graduate from Defiance College with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Schroeder previously worked as a probation officer and in the private security field.

Jolliff will begin his field training program in the department’s patrol division.

Bormuth and Schroeder will attend the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy to obtain their Ohio Peace Officer certificates. Once they graduate the academy, they will join the department’s patrol division.