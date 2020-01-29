A noncash charge, reflecting a reduction in the value of assets obtained in the purchase of Andeavor in 2018, put a damper on Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s otherwise strong results last quarter.

Marathon Petroleum’s profit fell 53 percent from a year earlier in the October-December quarter to $443 million, the company reported today.

Earnings amounted to 68 cents per diluted share in the October-December quarter.

But Marathon’s earnings might have been much larger, topping $1 billion, were it not for the noncash impairment charge of about $1.2 billion related to goodwill associated with natural gas gathering and processing businesses acquired in the Andeavor purchase.

Revenue declined 3.6 percent from a year earlier last quarter to $31.38 billion.

For the entire 2019 year, Marathon Petroleum’s profit declined 5.1 percent to $2.64 billion, or $3.97 per diluted share.

Revenue for the year rose over 28 percent from 2018 to nearly $125 billion.

“This quarter demonstrated our continued ability to execute across all segments,” said Gary R. Heminger, chairman and chief executive officer.

With refining margins lower across the continent and the industry, operating profit for Marathon Petroleum’s refining segment declined 1.2 percent to $912 million.

Lower profit margins at the pump caused a 22 percent fall in operating profit for the retail segment, which includes Speedway. Merchandise sales increased 6 percent to $1.57 billion, partially offsetting the declines in fuel sales. The retail segment’s operating profit was $477 million in the October-December quarter.

Marathon Petroleum is planning to spin off its Speedway gas station chain in the fourth quarter of this year, Heminger said.

Marathon’s logistics, storage and natural gas processing segment, primarily reflecting its MPLX subsidiary, posted $889 million in operating profit, the same as a year earlier.