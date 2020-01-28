The University of Findlay’s Student Government Association has announced that rapper T-Pain will be co-headlining the university’s Findlay Music Festival, set for April 4 at the UF Intramural Field & FRC.

According to information from the university’s newspaper, The Pulse, the association is still searching for another artist to co-headline the festival. Organizers hope to secure an artist from a different musical genre to help round out the festival’s offerings.

Student Government Association president Olunife Akinmolayan told The Pulse that he intends to make the festival an event students will remember forever. He says he has met with Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn to gain ideas on how to market the festival to the community as a whole.

T-Pain is a rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer, having founded the record label imprint Nappy Boy Entertainment in 2005.

The hip-hop artist is best known for popularizing the creative use of the Auto-Tune pitch correction effect, resulting in a distinctive vocal sound. From 2006 to 2010, T-Pain was featured on over 50 chart-topping singles, including Flo Rida’s “Low,” which has been certified 6x platinum. He has also won two Grammy awards for his work with Kanye West and Jamie Foxx, respectively.

Student tickets will be $25 (students can purchase two tickets at this price), and all others will be $40. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3.

Follow the Findlay Music Festival on Twitter at @FMFestival for updates.