Hancock County’s unemployment rate declined to 3 percent in December from 3.1 percent in November.
Jobless rates declined in only 28 of Ohio’s 88 counties last month, the State Job and Family Services Department reported.
Hancock County’s 3 percent unemployment rate was tied for seventh lowest in the state with Putnam and Medina counties.
Jobless rates in neighboring counties in December, with November rates in parentheses, were: Allen County, 3.8 percent (3.8 percent); Hardin, 4 (3.9); Henry, 4.7 (3.8); Putnam, 3 (2.9); Seneca, 4 (3.9); Wood, 3.3 (3.4); Wyandot, 2.9 (3).
Statewide, the unemployment was unchanged in December from November, 4.2 percent. The statewide rate, unlike the county rates, is seasonally adjusted.
