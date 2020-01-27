MPLX’s board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of 68.75 cents per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2019.

That represents an increase of 1 cent per unit, or 1.5 percent, over the third quarter 2019 distribution, and an increase of 4 cents, or 6.2 percent, over the fourth quarter 2018 distribution. The distribution will be paid on Feb. 14, 2020, to common unitholders of record as of Feb. 4, 2020.