MPLX’s board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of 68.75 cents per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2019.
That represents an increase of 1 cent per unit, or 1.5 percent, over the third quarter 2019 distribution, and an increase of 4 cents, or 6.2 percent, over the fourth quarter 2018 distribution. The distribution will be paid on Feb. 14, 2020, to common unitholders of record as of Feb. 4, 2020.
Home New Update Ticker MPLX to distribute cash
Advertisement ||
MPLX to distribute cash
MPLX’s board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of 68.75 cents per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2019.