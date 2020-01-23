Hoening News Update

A person was reportedly injured at Valfilm, 3441 N. Main St., the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reported today. The federal agency disclosed few details.
“We’re aware of the incident and are processing it through our system,” said Kim Nelson, area director for OSHA, Toledo.
She said the agency received information about the injury today.

