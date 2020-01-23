A person was reportedly injured at Valfilm, 3441 N. Main St., the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reported today. The federal agency disclosed few details.
“We’re aware of the incident and are processing it through our system,” said Kim Nelson, area director for OSHA, Toledo.
She said the agency received information about the injury today.
Home New Update Ticker Person reportedly hurt at Valfilm
Advertisement ||
Person reportedly hurt at Valfilm
A person was reportedly injured at Valfilm, 3441 N. Main St., the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reported today. The federal agency disclosed few details.