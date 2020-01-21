Cooper Tire reported today it has received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and has been designated as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ equality in the workplace.

“Cooper is committed to creating an environment that promotes diversity and inclusion for our employees and communities,” said Brad Hughes, Cooper’s chief executive officer. “We believe all employees should feel welcome, respected and valued for who they are, and we are pleased to be recognized for our policies and programs that support equality.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.