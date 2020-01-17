Findlay auto parts maker Mitec Powertrain, which employs 220 in Findlay, will be closing by fall, the company reported.

Closing of the plant, at 4000 Fostoria Ave., will occur gradually, beginning this spring, said Tim Mayle, director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development.

Mitec and Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development are working together to find local jobs for displaced workers — many of whom are highly skilled — Mayle said.

With Hancock County and the rest of the nation facing a shortage of highly-skilled manufacturing workers it’s important for the local economy to keep displaced Mitec workers here, Mayle said.

Mitec’s parent company, Mitec Automotive Group, of Eisenach, Germany, went through bankruptcy in 2019, Mayle said. The assets of the parent company were sold to American Axle & Manufacturing in November 2019.

Mitec Powertrain began operations at the former Findlay Industries plant in 2012. It mainly supplied parts to General Motors.