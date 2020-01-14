PORT CLINTON — The Sandusky Register has learned police are at a house neighboring the Dilly residence where suspected evidence has been found.
Port Clinton police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are there.
Dilly, 14, hasn’t been seen since he left for Port Clinton High School three weeks ago. Port Clinton police have initiated several searches for the boy.
