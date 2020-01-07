A new county court building will not be attached to the Hancock County courthouse, but will be constructed on county-owned property adjacent to the U.S. Post Office on West Main Cross Street.

During a Hancock County commissioners’ session with Garmann/Miller architects, Minster, and other county and city officials, by a 6-1 vote the former Media 1/Time Warner building location was chosen as the preferred site for the proposed 27,000-square-foot building.

The property has been used as a parking lot since the structure was demolished after the 2007 flood.

Staff Writer Jim Maurer is developing this story.