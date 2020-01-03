The Findlay Police Department has reported a robbery that occurred at 5:27 a.m. today.

In a release, the police said officers were dispatched to a closed business in the 1000 block of Tiffin Avenue on a possible robbery in progress.

Officers arrived in the area and located a female victim, who stated that she was sitting in her parked car when a white male approached her driver’s side door. The male had his hand in his pocket and was pointing the pocket out like he had a gun, according to police. No weapon was seen or mentioned.

The male ordered the female to give him all of her money, and she turned over an undisclosed amount of money to him and he fled on foot to the west, the release states.

The male was described as wearing a black “Carhartt” style coat with a hood. He was around 5 foot, 8 inches tall and around 250 pounds. No other description was given.

No injuries were reported. The area was checked and the suspect was not located. The incident is under investigation.