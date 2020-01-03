Owens Community College, already the honeybee’s ally in its struggle against pesticides and killer mites, has won a library grant to spark a new generation of beekeepers.

At stake is the survival of the honeybee, which is dwindling in numbers. Much also is at stake for the rest of us.

“A huge amount of the food that humans rely on is pollinated by bees,” said Robert Connour, professor of biology at Owens Community College.

“Bees will pollinate somewhere between 30 to 50 percent of the food that we eat. If it wasn’t for the honeybees, the grasses wouldn’t get pollinated that the cows graze on,” said Sonny Ward, a beekeeper from Forest. “All of your fruit trees, all of your vegetables. None of that stuff would be pollinated without the honeybees.”

Ward, a volunteer for the Ohio State Beekeepers Association, helped Owens Community College win the grant from the association for 12 beekeeping-related books, a video and subscriptions to two beekeeping periodicals.

Owens nearly two years ago became the first Bee Campus USA affiliate in Ohio. It has five beehives at its campus and offers educational programs on bees, pollinators and their importance.

Igniting interest in beekeeping among the younger generation and awareness of the honeybee’s decline are vital, Ward said.

Many “old school” beekeepers, who did not have to deal with the Verroa mite before its arrival from Asia in the late 1980s, have underestimated the threat, Ward said.