The Fostoria Police Department has announced that on Thursday they arrested Jeron Sutton, 28, of Toledo, for an incident that occurred at 243 W. Lytle Street, Fostoria on Oct. 19, 2019.

Sutton has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability.

The Fostoria Police Department said the Toledo Police Department was “instrumental in locating and working with us to take Mr. Sutton into custody in the city of Toledo.”

Sutton is being held in the Lucas County Jail and will be transported back to Seneca County after an appearance in court.