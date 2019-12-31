HARPSTER — U.S. 23 in both directions, south of the Ohio 294, will be temporarily stopped for short intervals today for the emergency replacement of downed overhead transmission lines. Work will be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and traffic will be affected for 15 minutes at a time. Traffic control will be provided by state Department of Transportation Wyandot County garage and the state Highway Patrol.
Work is being done by Ohio Edison crews, Mansfield.
