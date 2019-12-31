Hoening News Update

HARPSTER — U.S. 23 in both directions, south of the Ohio 294, will be temporarily stopped for short intervals today for the emergency replacement of downed overhead transmission lines. Work will be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and traffic will be affected for 15 minutes at a time. Traffic control will be provided by state Department of Transportation Wyandot County garage and the state Highway Patrol.
Work is being done by Ohio Edison crews, Mansfield.

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR