There will be a three-way Republican primary race for county sheriff in the March primary. No Democrats have filed to seek the sheriff’s post.

There will be races for two county commissioner seats, too, and with unopposed Democrats for each seat, there will be a race in November.

Also, applications for absentee ballots are being accepted by the elections board.

Incumbent Sheriff Michael E. Heldman, 170 Blue Bonnet Drive, will face Tim Saltzman, 1300 Woodworth Drive, Findlay; and Verl Warnimont, 15639 Hancock County 12, Rawson, in the Republican primary. No Democrats, independent or write-in candidates have filed for the four-year term.

Both Brian Robertson and Mark Gazarek will not seek election to a third, four-year term each.

For Robertson’s position, two Republicans and a Democrat filed by this week’s deadline.

Republicans Mike Pepple, 13097 Township Road 37, Findlay, and Brody Yingling, 3224 Jurnee Drive, Findlay, will seek the party nomination to move on to the general election. In November, Democrat Bruce Workman, 1407 Fleetwood Ave., Findlay, will face the nominee.

For Gazarek’s seat, Republicans William L. Bateson, 20368 Township Road 68, Arlington; Miranda M. Lobdell, 4874 Township Road 230, Findlay; and Michael Recker, 8200 Hancock County 248, Findlay, will square off for the party nomination.

No other county elected officeholders are opposed in the primary or the general election. Independent candidates have until March 16, the day before the primary, to file. Write-in candidates have until Jan. 6 to file their intent with the elections board.

Mark C. Miller (R) 13113 Township Road 204, Findlay OH 45840 filed for judge of Third District Court of Appeals, Lima. He is currently unopposed. The term begins Feb. 9, 2021. Miller is a judge of Findlay Municipal Court and former county prosecutor.

