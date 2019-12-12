SANDUSKY — Cedar Point is on track to celebrate its biggest year ever by adding new twists to guests’ favorites, including the return of a boat ride.

The park’s vice president Jason McClure and communications director Tony Clark announced plans Tuesday to celebrate the park’s historic 150th anniversary. The plan calls for celebrating the park’s history and emphasizing the people who made Cedar Point the success it is today: the guests.

“The key to celebrating an anniversary is the people,” McClure said. “Cedar Point wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the guest and associates.”

McClure and Clark announced several major developments, including new restaurants, limited-edition merchandise, new entertainment options and guest experiences.

But the biggest news was the unveiling of the Snake River Expedition, a new ride for the 2020 season, near the Millennium Force and the Forbidden Frontier.

“You can’t celebrate Cedar Point’s 150th without a new ride,” McClure said. “We wanted a ride that engaged the whole family and connected to Cedar Point’s history.”

The ride will use specially designed riverboats that are sure to bring back fond memories for guests who enjoyed the former Western Cruise and Paddlewheel Excursion rides. The ride invites guests of all ages to help Trapper Dan smuggle a valuable bounty through the dangerous Snake River. It will combine special effects with live actor performances to create an immersive experience.

A few lucky people will get to enjoy Snake River Expedition and all the park has to offer for the rest of their lives with the Ticket of the Lifetime. The program offers people a chance to win admission to Cedar Point for the rest of their lives.

The park plans to give out 150 tickets throughout the anniversary year, and each winner will also get to choose three friends who will also receive free admission for life. There will be chances to win online, at the park and outside the park.